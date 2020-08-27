Bank of Marin Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,073,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,451,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $246.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

