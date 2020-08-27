Bank of Marin Reduces Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of Marin lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.26. 3,029,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.06.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

