Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,000. Paypal accounts for about 1.8% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

PYPL traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.59. The stock had a trading volume of 320,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.67.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,381 shares of company stock valued at $20,434,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

