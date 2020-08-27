Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,900 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amgen by 115.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Amgen by 180.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,760. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

