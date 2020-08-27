Baxter International Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Baxter International has raised its dividend by 68.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

