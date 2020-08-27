Baxter International Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.
Baxter International has raised its dividend by 68.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.
Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.
In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
