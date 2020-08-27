Beach Energy Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:BPT)

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.79. Beach Energy has a one year low of A$0.92 ($0.66) and a one year high of A$2.91 ($2.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

In other news, insider Matthew Kay acquired 255,039 shares of Beach Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$396,585.65 ($283,275.46).

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

