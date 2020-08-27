Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Analysts expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to report sales of $10,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Bellus Health also reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full year sales of $20,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20,000.00, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

BLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bellus Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bellus Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bellus Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bellus Health by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bellus Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bellus Health by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000.

Shares of BLU stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Bellus Health has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

