Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.21–0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $59-62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.13 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.59–0.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNFT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

