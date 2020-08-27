Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

BIG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.32. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

