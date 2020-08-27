BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 1,551,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,085,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

BDSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $440.07 million, a P/E ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.