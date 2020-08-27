BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 1,551,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,085,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
BDSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $440.07 million, a P/E ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.
In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
About BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
