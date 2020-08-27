Bitcoin Classic Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $14,810.36 and approximately $48,022.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00442536 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021751 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010881 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002626 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012745 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012816 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

