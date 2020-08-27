Bitcoin Confidential Price Up 5.9% This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $1,227.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00042094 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.12 or 0.05450513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

