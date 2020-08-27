BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.20

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 119411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BK CHINA LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.557 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. BK CHINA LTD/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

BK CHINA LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

