Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.54. 2,764,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

