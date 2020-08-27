Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 13,206 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $54,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,004,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,165,000 after buying an additional 1,363,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,900,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.12.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $465,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,584.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $1,773,063.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,021 shares of company stock worth $20,338,213 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.05. The company had a trading volume of 371,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,487. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.69 and a 200-day moving average of $214.80. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

