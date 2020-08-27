Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 58,785 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,785 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.31% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $131,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.71. 862,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

