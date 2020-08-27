Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $79,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $913,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 170.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $431,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $101,309,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $195.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

