Blair William & Co. IL Buys 245,047 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,458,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.6% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.52% of Zoetis worth $336,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,135,000 after buying an additional 228,082 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,041,000 after buying an additional 441,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,228 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. G.Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

ZTS traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.76. 1,917,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,336. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.28.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $962,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.