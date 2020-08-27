Blair William & Co. IL Buys 35,430 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $62,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 15.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Linde by 15.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 34.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 47.3% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.88. 844,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,040. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $254.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.