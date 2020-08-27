Blair William & Co. IL Buys 52,024 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,473,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,024 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.2% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.37% of Fiserv worth $241,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,477,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,990,000 after buying an additional 1,059,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3,760.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 679,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,542,000 after buying an additional 661,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock valued at $501,248,859. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,757. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average is $101.94. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

