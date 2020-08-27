Blair William & Co. IL Buys 595,447 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,558,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,447 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.2% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.30% of Starbucks worth $261,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $82.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,909,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,168,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.