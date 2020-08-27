Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $54,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

NFLX traded up $56.95 on Wednesday, hitting $547.53. 20,251,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.22. The firm has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,617 shares of company stock worth $119,236,190 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

