Blair William & Co. IL Has $117.60 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $117,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network raised its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $23.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.91. The stock had a trading volume of 68,544,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,885,779. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.27. The company has a market capitalization of $865.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

