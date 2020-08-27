Blair William & Co. IL Has $159.55 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,195 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $159,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,894,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after buying an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,412,000 after purchasing an additional 501,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,759,000 after purchasing an additional 60,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,136. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,202 shares of company stock valued at $15,840,436. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

