Blair William & Co. IL Has $262.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $262,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000.

VUG traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $237.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

