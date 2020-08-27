Blair William & Co. IL Has $463.26 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 2.2% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.32% of Veeva Systems worth $463,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,903,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $1,574,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $213,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.67. 1,005,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,661. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $273.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $226,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845. 13.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.