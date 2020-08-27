Blair William & Co. IL Has $62.92 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 704,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $62,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 4,448.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 46.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,929,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.01. 610,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,552. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $189,352.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,923.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 3,573 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $362,730.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,131 shares of company stock worth $9,664,053. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

