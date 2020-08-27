Blair William & Co. IL Has $65.76 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,397 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $65,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 57,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 202,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.31.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,441,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,008,147. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of -273.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

