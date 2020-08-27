Blair William & Co. IL Has $81.51 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $81,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Walmart by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $169,691,000 after purchasing an additional 63,023 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 79,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,237,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day moving average is $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $137.63. The stock has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

