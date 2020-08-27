Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,702,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $522,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $43,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,329 shares of company stock worth $6,127,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,009,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,625,272. The company has a market cap of $400.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.59. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several research firms have commented on V. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.