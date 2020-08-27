Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,307 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $353,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after buying an additional 803,630 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.02. 3,493,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.61. The stock has a market cap of $351.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $352.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,048,909 shares of company stock worth $318,887,753. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

