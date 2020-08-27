Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 47,570 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,570 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.64% of Fastenal worth $158,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $403,767.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,449.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,684 shares of company stock worth $4,595,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,336. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

