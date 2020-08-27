Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 96,084 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Progressive were worth $94,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $93.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

