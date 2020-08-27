Blair William & Co. IL Sells 405,762 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,217,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,762 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $86,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,177,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. 9,096,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,361,389. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

