BlockStamp Price Down 8.6% This Week (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $716.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003029 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000187 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002542 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000142 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,029,452 coins and its circulating supply is 26,486,486 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

