Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) CFO Timothy Bensley Sells 2,268 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) CFO Timothy Bensley sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $17,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:APRN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 983,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.53. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 103.21% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $131.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 310.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 442,442 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 57.1% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 3,130.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

