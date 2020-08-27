Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Booking by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $26.53 on Thursday, reaching $1,893.50. The stock had a trading volume of 398,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,442. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,730.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,605.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

