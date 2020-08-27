BOOM Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $9,630.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00127568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.89 or 0.01635679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00199886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00152561 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,413,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,383,098 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

