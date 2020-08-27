Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Trading Down 5.2%

Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. 1,191,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,304,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.12.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 709.41% and a negative return on equity of 206.93%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

