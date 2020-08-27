Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 124,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 75,272 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. 6,181,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,647,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

