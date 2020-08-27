Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $$6.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,735. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,061,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 225,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 602,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

