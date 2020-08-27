Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $880,000.00

Analysts expect that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will post $880,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $730,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $8.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $17.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.01 million, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $27.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

CUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,868,815.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anish Suri sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $116,058.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $731,525.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUE traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.97. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

