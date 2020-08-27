Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $880,000.00

Analysts expect that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will post $880,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $730,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $8.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $17.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.01 million, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $27.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.
CUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CUE traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.97. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
