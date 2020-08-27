Brokerages Set Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) PT at $29.03

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $49,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $311,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,491 shares of company stock worth $927,718. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 914,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,069 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,911,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,142,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after purchasing an additional 855,155 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.50. 862,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,013. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

