Brokerages Set Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) PT at $29.03

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.03.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.
In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $49,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $311,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,491 shares of company stock worth $927,718. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Colfax stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.50. 862,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,013. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.