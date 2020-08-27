Brokerages Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) PT at $77.64

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.64.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $187,411. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $349,367,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,700,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,672,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,595,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,418,000 after purchasing an additional 398,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. 83,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

