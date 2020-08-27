Brokerages Set Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Target Price at $8.14

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of GTX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,124. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $520.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.46.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 90,248 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 825,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 108,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 845.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 123,179 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 311,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

