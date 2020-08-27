Brokerages Set J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) PT at $138.50

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JJSF. CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.87. The stock had a trading volume of 131,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.56. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $196.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 0.55.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 133,104 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 15.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,891,000 after purchasing an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 73.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 101,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 84,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 176.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 55,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

