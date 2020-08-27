Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT at $403.00

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $403.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $3.21 on Friday, reaching $496.20. 132,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,525. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

