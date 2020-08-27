Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $138.65

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,304 shares of company stock worth $1,546,712. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 554,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,423,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.17. 1,304,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,385. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average is $109.42.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

