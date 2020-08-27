Brokerages Set Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) PT at $9.25

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSMT shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 189,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

