Brokerages Set TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target at $14.95

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $26,955.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,625.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $78,034.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,496.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,401 shares of company stock valued at $136,163 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 39,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.03.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

